Letter: A bottomless knowledge-filled sump
54 min ago

Editor:There is a great man named D. Trump. With a bottomless, knowledge-filled sump. Despite insults and strife. Our Don and his wife. Have reversed this great country's slump.Tom Curran
Englewood
