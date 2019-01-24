Editor:
It seems to me that President Trump does not want to reopen the government because the judiciary is not being funded, therefore the courts will not be able to prosecute his criminal activities.
Perhaps he sees this as an opportunity to stall the obvious outcome of his presidency, which would end it.
If the judiciary is funded, the courts will operate as normal and he will eventually be removed from office. Is this a smart move or just delaying the inevitable?
John Munn
Englewood
