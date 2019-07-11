Editor:
This letter is long overdue. On May 16, around 9 p.m., I was one of the volunteers aiding in directing traffic at the close of graduation at North Port High School.
After giving one lane the “OK” to go, I stepped backwards, breaking my hip. The individual in that car wasted no time in getting to me and offering assistance. As I lay on the roadway, I could hear at least three people on their cellphones. One was calling my significant other to advise her that I had had an accident. Another was on the phone with 911 requesting an ambulance. Another was calling the police department to notify them that one of their volunteers had and accident.
No one asked me my political affiliation. No one asked my religious background. Just a group of residents concerned about someone they didn’t know who had been injured.
The EMTs/paramedics arrived. They were professional, courteous and took time to explain what they were doing.
The police chief and watch commander went to the emergency room to see if there was anything they could do. The watch captain telephoned and said he would be praying for me. The deputy chief visited me the next day in my room.
So, a very heartfelt thank you to all. To say I am proud to be a resident of North Port is an understatement.
Ronald Rodrigues
North Port
