Editor:
True Christmas carols are great across the entire world.
Florida and other southern areas cannot dream of a white Christmas, nor can we go dashing through the snow. Yet we love Christmas and all the traditions.
However, isn’t it silly to sing those songs and mail snowman cards that do not pertain to our lives now? Maybe there are southern songs created I have not heard. Come on, you creative musicians in our Southwest Florida, I.e., Mike Haymans and others. Write the lyrics of our fun in this season.
Also, I no longer buy a northern tree to decorate if there are fake trees from the north. I have my fake palm tree with no snowflakes, etc., just decorations of our beautiful area, shells, boating, pelicans, etc.
It is certainly cheerful.
Barbara Pollard-Weber
Port Charlotte
