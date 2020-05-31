Editor:
Questions?
Children, as you look around wondering what is going on; You can't go to school and you're told to stay home.
You try to comprehend this unexpected situation;
Asking adults to explain why the looks of worry and trepidation.
You cannot see your friends who you played with every day;
Don't eat too many snacks, and stay out of the way!
Familiar phrases- wash your hands, don’t touch your little faces;
Unfamiliar phrases – you can't see your grandparents, no kisses or embraces.
Why is the question in your little heads;
No answers, no food in stores, stay in your houses, the virus will spread.
Who or what is "corona," and why does it even scare your big brave dad?
You tell your mommy you don't want corona to come and you'll never be bad.
Then, you remember what your Sunday school teacher said
the last time you were at that place of love:
You get excited because she said, “When you are afraid your help comes from above!”
With a smile on your face, laughter from your mouth, and joy in your heart; You run to your parents and say "Mom, dad, we don't have to be afraid of anything because God is smart!"
"He already told Jesus to take it away!
I washed my hands singing,
"Jesus Loves Me" so, don't be afraid to hold my hands anymore and let's pray!"
Patricia Burden-Evans
Port Charlotte
