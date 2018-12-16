Editor:
Perhaps my fondest Christmas was in 1972 and I was 7 years old. My mother had just married a man about a year earlier and I was more than happy to call him Dad.
We had just recently purchased my grandmother's house on the southwest side of Chicago and had a place to call our own and start being a family.
On Christmas eve of that year, we had went over to my new grandparents' house for dinner, presents and festivities. New relatives, traditions and food. The evening was full of family bonding. After all the goodbyes we got into the station wagon and drove home.
When we parked in front of the house my Dad hurried out of the car and into the house. I was worried that some adult thing happened that I wasn't aware of had occurred. Remember, I was 7 and excited about the wonderful evening we just had.
Mom was in a good mood so I knew all was well, but she took her darn sweet time to get our stuff out of the car, with my help. My Dad was squatting on the floor with a camera in his face pointing at me as I was walking in the door. Stunned, I couldn't stop looking at him until my mother pointed my head at the Christmas tree.
Under the tree was a golden cocker spaniel puppy with a big red bow! That night I slept on the couch with the glow of the Christmas tree with my new puppy.
God blesses us all with at some point in our lives with a precious memory this is mine.
Cynthia Moss
Port Charlotte
