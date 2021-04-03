Editor:

Usually when I take issue with something in The Sun, if I wait awhile, someone sharing my opinion will respond more eloquently and succinctly than I could hope to. I have waited for an adequate amount of time for someone else to comment on my observations to no avail. So, it’s up to me this time.

In Cal Thomas’s column of March 21 he claims that only the government buys something it can’t afford, and worries about paying for it later. That is not true. The number of people with massive credit card debt, car repossessions, and home foreclosures refute his assessment

My second concern is with a letter writer who says her husband was a victim of Medicare fraud. She says she is going to write to Senator Scott for help. Prior to becoming governor and then senator, he conveniently retired from his hospital management company before it was fined an historical sum (at that time), for Medicare fraud. On second thought, maybe he would be the best person to ask on the subject.

Richard Thompson

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments