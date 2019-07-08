Editor:
Writing to the editor is a first for me, but after reading the "Letters to the Editor" this past Sunday I felt the urge to give my opinion to the letters printed and thank the editor who chose them to be printed.
To Monika in Englewood: I applaud your compassion. We all need to find where we lost ours.
To David in Punta Gorda: Cleverly written, and true. Bravo for having the courage to say it.
To Bill in North Port: Are you real? Are you a robot? Show me the truth.
To John in Punta Gorda: You are right, my friend. They need to think of the danger of their decision.
To George in North Port: I emphatically raise my cup to you. Thank you!
To Carl in Englewood: Didn't your mother say at least once to you as a child, "If someone jumped off a bridge does that mean you should too?" America is the leader in this crazy world, even with the crazy man in the White House we are still the best country to live in. The rest of the world countries will never reach our level (with the exception of the U.K.) All we can do is lead by our example and thank God we live in "America the great." Thank you to the Founding Fathers who built a strong foundation and to the veterans who gave us so much so that we could continue to grow.
God bless America.
Kathy Castronova
Port Charlotte
