Editor:
It should be obvious by now allowing pickleball in a small, residential neighborhood park had unintended consequences. The game proved to be too noisy and disruptive for residents and park goers alike.
This situation is an opportunity for the Punta Gorda City Council to show leadership by rectifying the mistake.
Here is a commonsense solution: When PicklePlex opens in Punta Gorda, all play shifts to that location and ends in Gilchrist Park. It's a win win.
Players get more new courts, taxpayers save thousands on an unneeded sound barrier and residents get their lives back.
So, City Council, do you have any common sense? I guess we will see.
Martha Greenlee
Port Charlotte
