The best testimonial that I have heard yet for Joe Biden is coming from a registered Republican female voter in Arizona. She has said that she will vote for Biden in November, because she wants her president to be “decent, kind and sane.”
Madam, I could not agree with you more.
Harold Bruyere
Port Charlotte
