Editor:
I am so glad that you are aggressive in regard to the attempted takeover of the Charlotte County Airport. With so much money involved, one no vote by the CCAA is probably not final
I have some questions I would like you to answer in the next article. 1. Who are the investors? 2. What changes will the investors make to the airport to make a profit on their $1 billion investment? 3. Why all the secrecy?
Thank you for your investigation into this opportunity.
Jim Druyor
Punta Gorda
