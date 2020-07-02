Editor:
Replying to the man who ranted about "Democrats' policies have been a failure" Guess who came in and fixed that Great Recession? A Democrat! That Democrat righted our ship in less than two years after he entered the White House. So, now we are in another recession! Guess who will have to fix that? A Democrat!
Oh, and where do you get your "facts"? More than half the nation did not vote for the present occupant of the White House! His percentage of the vote was 46.1%. Guess who had 48.2% That's right, the Democrat, Hillary Clinton. To keep you fully informed, she won the election by almost 2.9 million votes!
Before you start ranting about justice and "the law" realize that justice and the law are not what we have in the Oval Office! We have a petulant, ill-mannered, toddler temper-tantrum throwing conman and his goonish thugs in his administration.
You are right, we all know right from wrong. Here is your lesson for the day: stating false "facts" is just plain wrong.
So, the only way justice will prevail now, is to get a Democrat back into the people's houses!
Valerie Evers
Rotonda West
