For those of us who sometimes have difficulty making sense of editorial letters expressing the writer’s solid support for an elected leader (“EL”), I think part of our problem is that some words mean different things to different people. So I’ve put together the following dictionary that has helped me decipher some of those letters.
Fake news: Any piece of information that, if true, would make the EL look bad, or would make the EL’s opponents look good.
Hater: Anyone who expresses dislike, distrust, or disrespect for the EL.
Anti-American: See “Hater.”
Lie: See “Fake News.”
Truth: Any claim made by the EL. In cases where the EL has made contradictory claims, the most recent claim is the truth, and the previous claims were misunderstood.
Biased: Any journalist, columnist, newspaper, etc, that expresses criticism of the EL more frequently than the EL’s supporter is comfortable with.
Swamp: The politicians, bureaucrats, and government workers who disagree with the EL, or have lost trust in the EL’s leadership, wisdom, or integrity.
Deep State: See “Swamp.”
The good guys: Everyone who consistently expresses admiration for the EL. This group can include foreign dictators and strongmen who share the EL’s opinions or leadership style.
The bad guys: Everyone who disrespects or disagrees with the EL. This group can include respected American war heroes, and former personal allies of the EL who pushed back after finally listening to their conscience.
Using this list as a reference, I’m now able to make a little more sense of those letters.
Jeff Lee
Punta Gorda
