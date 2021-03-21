Editor:
Years ago, when I still lived in Illinois, I was browsing in the adult fiction section of the local library when I spotted a Dr. Seuss book. I didn't know he wrote adult books so I had to look at it.
It's titled "Seven Lady Godivas." If you're a Fox News fan you might want to buy it for Tucker Carlson. It features nude cartoonish photos of seven women. Just Google it and you can find it online.
Sue Radebaugh
Englewood
