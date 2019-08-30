Editor:
It is May 14, 2019, and Maria, removed from her mother, lies on the concrete, inside her cage, in a pool of her own sweat, shaking and clutching a Mylar blanker. No one around her knows her last name, nor do they know what is about to happen, or care.
In another venue, another time, she would have entered America, along with her mother, and been granted asylum. As time passed, she would eventually become a citizen, a doctor and a research scientist. In 2052 there would be a Nobel Prize as she would be instrumental in placing cancer in its cage, and everyone would know her last name.
But as it stood, on May 15, 2019, Maria, no known last name, no longer existed as Maria, but simply as another no-name statistic, a reported child death in one of many detention facilities. In the wrong venue, she made the news, dying from an illness that already had a cure, aided by a disease called neglect.
Mathew: 25:40 — The King will reply, "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of he least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."
Jeseph Drips
Punta Gorda
