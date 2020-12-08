Editor:
To quote Gabriel Sterling, a top election official to the Secretary of State's office in Georgia, “a 20-year-old contractor who worked for the voting machine called Dominion in Georgia has received death threats. The 20-year-old had a noose image saying he should be hanged for treason.”
You have a Trump campaign lawyer saying the “ex cyber chief should be taken out at dawn and shot.”
Now Trump is going to announce his 2024 election rebid on the day that Biden will be inaugurated.
Biden won the election by 80 million votes — 80 million people do not want Trump in the office.
Give it up Rudy and Trump. Quit trying to incite violence. Trump you are a loser and 80 million people said so.
Karen Bourland-Whyte
North Port
