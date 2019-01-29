Editor:
The Sun has for years been the valued half of my seven-day-a-week newspaper habit wherever I am on the Paradise Coast as a part-time snowbird. The other half of my long established habit is an internationally respected, often quoted, nationally published American newspaper.
The Sun's Jan. 10 article, "Detective loses job on SWAT," caused me deep concern.
Your staff writer gives a seemingly thorough account of a very serious local incident. However, there is a jarring disconnect between article title, content and photos.
Front (section) page photos show not the demoted detective who left his "unmarked duty vehicle unlocked overnight," but the two young minority criminals who took advantage of the opportunity to steal multiple high-powered and very dangerous weapons.
Certainly, the young men who have co-operated with investigators looking into the whole, most-unfortunate incident should be held accountable for stealing and for selling dangerous weapons, therefore highly profitable, on the underground market.
Fair is fair however. In "Detective loses job," the Sun fails its obligation to practice responsible, ethical journalism.
Instead the Sun and its editors may have, in fact, fostered racial bias and simplistic thinking. Perhaps to sell newspapers in a given market.
One hopes not.
Barbara A. Doty
Punta Gorda
