Editor:
I just read an interesting scenario.
Let’s assume that the Democrats get enough support to impeach President Trump. Since impeachment doesn’t remove him from office, and is only like an indictment. The case then goes to the Senate, where they hold a trial of the provable facts, with the Supreme Court Chief Justice as the Judge, and all 101 members of the Senate as jury.
It then requires a two-thirds majority of the judges to proclaim him guilty. That would be 68 members, and since Republicans have 53 members, do you really think that is going to happen?
No, and the Democrats know that isn’t going to happen. So it is just a last-ditch effort to make Trump look bad for the 2020 election, which may very well backfire on them.
I think most of the literate voters know the above. However, here is a scenario, you may not have thought of:
If Trump is removed from office that would make Vice President Pence president. He could then pardon him. (In his power.)
Pence could then select Trump as his vice president. (In his power.)
Then, Mike Pence could resign as president and Trump would succeed Pence and again be president.
Then, Trump could select Mike Pence as his vice president.
That makes the whole dog and pony show a fool’s errand. An expensive one. (Not something unheard of in Washington.) Just saying.
Owen K. Williams
Port Charlotte
