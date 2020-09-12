Editor:
Women are upset at Trump’s naughty words yet they bought 80 million copies of “50 Shades of Gray.”
President Trump’s wall cost less than the Obamacare website, let that sink in.
More troops and armament were sent to arrest Roger Stone than were sent to defend our ambassador and staff at Benghazi.
Maxine Waters as well as most Democrat members of Congress oppose voter ID laws; she thinks they’re racist. You need to have a photo ID to attend her town hall meetings.
We are one election away from open borders, socialism, gun confiscation and full-term abortion nationally. We are fighting evil!
Lawrence Gessler
Punta Gorda
