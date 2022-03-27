Shades of Ferris Bueller! Who would have thought that one soft-spoken man and his defensive little black dog could touch so many lives? Who could imagine that deep and lasting friendships could be built on their daily neighborhood walks in and around Port Charlotte's "New York Section"?
Larry Czechanski and "Mollie," his pint-sized, All American, mixed breed did just that.
Larry's arrival from North Carolina for the season was always an event, a breath of fresh air. With his flowing white hair and beard, he was immediately as familiar as Santa Claus. As he and Mollie patrolled the neighborhood, he always took time to share a story or recount a memory, and above all, to hear about your life and interests. That included most everyone he met, people from all walks of life, from the celebrated to everyday folks whose lives took on a new dimension with Larry's attentiveness. It was easy for him to relate to anyone. He loved everything - cars and trucks and railroads, books and movies and music. He loved gadgets and motors and machines. He loved animals. He loved Mollie.
He loved people. A gathering last Sunday in the banquet room at Luigi's Restaurant in Port Charlotte was a celebration of his life that had ended far too soon. Those who knew him were so very fortunate, so blest, in these times and this day and age, that this one gentle soul truly loved his neighbor.
