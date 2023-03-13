Community Foundation's “Set the Table” for On the Table SWFL, March 30
On March 30, hundreds of individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and entities will gather to host or participate in a conversation for On the Table SWFL. These conversations will inform priorities and formulate ideas that will build a better, stronger Southwest Florida.
What is important to you? What are your big ideas to solve community challenges? How can we improve the quality of life and well-being of our friends, family, and neighbors?
The region’s community foundations have been helping donors and residents work together to address and solve the most pressing community needs facing our region.
Our common challenges are clear, from mental health issues to lack of attainable housing. Every one of the region’s five counties is affected, and because the problems don’t stop at county lines or city limits, solutions to these and other challenges are more likely to succeed if we work together.
We know the power of a good idea – now imagine how much better we would all be if we tapped into hundreds of good ideas, all at once? We want to hear directly from each of you about what matters most.
Conversation themes and identified priorities will be captured and shared with participants and will help to inform future projects. Register at onthetableswfl.com. We hope you do. Your voice matters.
Ashley Maher, CEO, Charlotte Community Foundation
Eileen Connelly-Keesler, president / CEO, Collier Community Foundation
