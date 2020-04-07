Editor:
Elections workers do not only share recipes on that momentous day. In my case, at the general meeting of all the workers, a fellow clerk, Kathy Schindler, gave me a list of her book club selections.
So — staying safe and healthy at home — I signed up for online services at the Punta Gorda Library. Got a call. Lined up at Spot # 1. My book was delivered...right to my car!
Began reading "The Wine Maker’s Wife." So enjoyed. As the cover says, “Love and betrayal, forgiveness and redemptions....fantastic!”
Acknowledgements at the end gave special thanks to independent books store openers. Our own Cathy Graham, Serena Wyckoff and Jean Lewis “of the charming Copperfish Books in Punta Gorda” were heralded.
Thank you, Kathy for the suggestion.
Mary Chupak
Punta Gorda
