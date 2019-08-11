Editor:
A friend of mine knew I was trying to understand why someone was the way she was so he told to Google narcissistic personality disorder.
I did. After reading the symptoms I said this is her to a T, so reading on it said most people that have this disorder don't know that they do. The site I went on was from the Mayo Clinic.
I think our readers would like to see what this disorder is. It might help them understand someone that they are dealing with, so Google narcissistic personality disorder.
Don Mastrogiovanni
Punta Gorda
