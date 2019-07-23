Editor:

As the storm season is here and we hadn't trimmed our four palm trees this year, we looked in the Yellow Pages for a tree trimmer. We decided on Reid Trees.

Mike Reid came over the same day to give us an estimate. We have four palm trees and one bottlebrush. We agreed on a price and two days later his three-man crew rolled up. One truck was a cherry picker, the kind FPl uses to replace street lights, and the other had a chipper.

In less than 1½ hours they had trimmed the trees, chipped the palm fronds and raked the lawn. Amazing!

Joe Slama

Englewood

