Home. That's what my idea of Englewood is. My sports teams are the Gators and the Rays. I grew up here. I left when I was younger for city life, fine entertainment and clubs. Great for a young adult.
I'm 65 years old now. The fast pace of youth has gone. No regrets. I love South Florida. This is my home. Never lived farther than a few miles from the beach.
I like Englewood because of the peace. I like walking my dog in the parks and driving not spending half my morning in traffic. I like fishing on a quiet beach. Can't find a parking spot now. I like our close community. Not some impersonal people. Local restaurants family-owned. The owner who knows the name of kids. The majority of people of age and similar background.
What's wrong with that?
But our politicians want growth and development. What's wrong with this picture? Let's make traffic and build a box on every inch of ground. Let's spend our tax dollars on stadiums for people too lazy to support our local teams an hour away.
Just let me enjoy my hometown.
David Kinzer
Englewood
