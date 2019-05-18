Editor:
I want to congratulate the track and field athletes and coaches of Charlotte High School for winning both the district and regional titles. Well done and well deserved. As a volunteer track and field coach, I was not surprised to see these amazing results.
The athletes who consistently came to practice and completed all assigned workouts achieved their dreams of being a champion with these twin victories. Additionally, their maximum athletic potential for the season was realized. Their parents also deserve recognition for the supportive role they played. The extra daily driving and waiting patiently while baking in the sun at long meets was rewarded.
The coaches were unwavering in their commitment to each athlete and the other coaches throughout the season. Head coach Jerry Voss brought decades of track and field expertise to push the athletes to their limits, but never beyond. His unwavering fairness to each athlete was appreciated by all.
Coach Cory Mentzer brought varied daily workout plans that were executed in a professional manner. No one was ever bored. He cared deeply for his athletes and wanted the best for them.
Coach Wade Taylor faced the daunting task of teaching hurdles, shot put and the discuss. He helped athletes master this difficult sport.
Coach Jacob Scott, the high jump coach, started early and stayed late during practices. He was razor sharp focused on his athletes.
Finally, Coach Jeremy Green led the pole vault section. He paid attention to details and never became flustered while coaching.
Congratulations all. Athletic Director Brian Nolan, you must be proud.
Dr. Linda Porterfield
Punta Gorda
