Edtior:
Why have there been no sermons in our paper over the last few weeks is a good question?
If ever there was a time for prayer, it's now. Of course, there are those who don't believe in God, or at least they say they don't.
It's like a pastor once said as he began his Easter sermon, "The Resurrection, either you believe or you don't."
So to those who don't believe in God — you don't have anything to worry about (or do you?)
This is probably one of the greatest chances in history to prove the existence of God.
John James
Port Charlotte
