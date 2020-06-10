Edtior:

Why have there been no sermons in our paper over the last few weeks is a good question?

If ever there was a time for prayer, it's now. Of course, there are those who don't believe in God, or at least they say they don't.

It's like a pastor once said as he began his Easter sermon, "The Resurrection, either you believe or you don't."

So to those who don't believe in God — you don't have anything to worry about (or do you?)

This is probably one of the greatest chances in history to prove the existence of God.

John James

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments