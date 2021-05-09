Editor:
I am the proud owner of a Marlin Model 57 level action 22 for target practice and a Marlin Model 336 lever action 30-30 deer rifle. My wife owns a Winchester Model 12-20 pump action shotgun for duck hunting. We have enjoyed these guns and hope to pass them on to our kids as family heirlooms. Please note that we do not allow handguns in our home as they are far too dangerous (suicides, accidents, acts of rage) and are unnecessary given our rifle ownership. We also regard semiautomatic, clip-fed rifles as too dangerous for the general public. Such weapons have effective lethality similar to submachine guns (AR-15 vs Tommy gun) and should require strict background checks and licensing similar to submachine guns. Note that even the late Justice Antonin Scalia stated that the Second Amendment does not provide unlimited rights to carry any weapon anywhere. Note that guns don’t kill people they just make it easy and that semiautomatic guns “assault rifles” make killing people incredibly easy. Please ask our representative to develop sensible gun laws that protect the our rights to own rifles while providing for strict background checks and licensing for all semiautomatic weapons. Periodic background checks and licensing are the only means to reduce the chance of mass murderers getting “assault rifles” while allowing good guys to own them.
DeWitt Hoeltzel
Englewood
