Editor:
Just a little history lesson. In the 1860s, Republicans were the Liberal party and Democrats were the Conservative party. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the parties gradually switched platforms and the Democrats became the Liberal party and the Republicans became the Conservative party, much like these two political parties are today. Today's Democratic party and today's Republican party are opposites of what the were 160 years ago.
Steven Michaud
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.