Just a little history lesson. In the 1860s, Republicans were the Liberal party and Democrats were the Conservative party. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the parties gradually switched platforms and the Democrats became the Liberal party and the Republicans became the Conservative party, much like these two political parties are today. Today's Democratic party and today's Republican party are opposites of what the were 160 years ago.

Steven Michaud

Port Charlotte

