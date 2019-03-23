Editor:
The hit job by Norm Goldman maligning charter schools is predictable, given his background of employment in the New Jersey public education cabal. There are so many errors, its hard to know where to begin.
First, charter schools are public schools, must meet teacher certification standards, and students take the same state tests as any public school. Contrary to Mr. Goldman’s claims, charter schools are reviewed periodically by the local school board. They must accept any student who applies, and get less funding for educating each student than our feckless public schools, while the public schools get to keep the difference.
Mr. Goldman complains that some children may not attend a charter school because of transportation issues, a rather socialist concept: Should all be denied a Harvard education if some can’t afford it?
Mr. Goldman claims charter schools perform more poorly than public schools. According to FLDOE, Florida charter schools receive more A’s (35 percent to 23 percent) than the traditional schools, and enroll more minority students, who also outperform their public school cohort. In 2017-2018 Charlotte County grades, the two charter schools both earned A’s, and the 15 traditional schools only earned three A’s among them.
There is not space enough to rebut all the errors in this column, but I suggest that Mr. Goldman might want to approach his subjects with less naivety and a much better BS filter to avoid tripping repeatedly over so many embarrassing facts.
Christine Pontoriero
Port Charlotte
