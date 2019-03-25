Editor:

I was appalled at the email sent to Cindy McCain about her husband. What a vile person!

So who is really responsible for this attack on a man who gave everything to his country — none other than the other vile person who sits in our White House.

He is absolutely a disgrace to this country. He promotes viciousness and divisiveness among our citizens. We all deserve much better than this from a president of the United States of America.

I truly do not understand how any moral and ethical person, regardless of religion, can actually support this evil predator.

When you are standing at the golden gates, are you going to say that, "Donald Trump made me do it?" I don't think that is a valid excuse.

It is time we all stood up to this horrible excuse for a human being.

Darlene Rosen

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments