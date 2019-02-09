Editor:
I recently moved to North Port and have experienced a negative situation with the local community services offered.
Early December I was attending an outside celebration in my neighborhood. I woke up early to prepare the food I was taking and was excited to spend another day outside.
After arriving around 2 p.m. and eating, I started to feel light-headed. I was unable to stop this feeling that overcame me very quickly. When I couldn’t stand up, I was laid down on the ground right away. When I came to, I noticed that a neighbor had called 911 and an ambulance had just arrived.
After observing my condition, the EMTs convinced me to get in the ambulance. I assumed I was dehydrated, but wasn’t sure if I could get myself back to normal.
I’ve received over $5,000 in medical bills for a three-hour episode of being severely dehydrated. I was shocked at the amount of these bills and have no idea how to pay them.
I understand we all need to be paid for services performed, but this seems outrageous. No expertise was needed to alleviate my symptoms, and I’m guessing the sun (and a lack of fluids) was the key factor in making me feel the way I did.
It’s not that I don’t appreciate everyone involved in getting me better, including my neighbor who called 911, the EMTs who showed up and the entire hospital staff, but I shouldn’t be affected financially because of one experience.
Amy Casbeer
North Port
