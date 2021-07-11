Editor:
On Saturday, June 19th, we were on our way to Bonita Springs to celebrate a family member’s 90th birthday and his upcoming move to another state in the next week.
We stopped at the Murdock McDonald’s for a quick breakfast to eat on the way. When we pulled up to the window to pay, the cashier told us that the car in front of us paid for our meal. We were astonished and very grateful. The person in that car made our day with their act of kindness.
We want to say, “Thank you, nice person!.” We will definitely pay it forward with pleasure!
Bernie and Ginny Torr
Englewood
