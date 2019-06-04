Editor:
Last month I had the privilege of visiting France and touring the beaches of Normandy. I was struct by a quote attributed to General Omar Bardley on the eve of D- Day:
"Leadership means firmness, not harshness or bullying; understanding, not weakness; justice, not irresponsible freedom; humaneness, not intolerance; generosity, not selfishness; pride, not egotism.”
A lesson for all of us in 2019.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
