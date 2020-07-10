Editor:
Tommy and Sally were on the playground running and jumping on the metal merry-go-round. Sally said something Tommy didn't agree with and an argument ensued. Tommy clearly had the upper hand because Sally was a bit shy and not as outspoken. Still, she argued on... each trying to win the argument with their own point of view.
Out of nowhere a tiny frog appeared on Sally's long hair. OMG Sally! "You have a frog in your hair," chuckled Tommy as he slowed the merry-go-round and began reaching for Sally's blond strands. "Do not!" Sally yelled. "Wait! Let me show you." Sally looked around nervously and allowed Tommy to touch her hair ever so gently and remove the frog. She was relieved to see it was only little more than a tadpole and not a giant slithering toad as she has imagined.
They both ran to the newly erected monkey bars and Tommy helped her up so she could grasp the highest bar. They began to laugh and share stories about their day with each other. Suddenly, the old argument vanished.
We can learn from children. Misunderstandings can become major storms if we cannot see them for what they are. Simple differences we all share as human beings. We can become so embroiled in our bitter and heated arguments that we forget the deeper roots of why we liked each other to begin with. Don't be a Tommy or Sally.
And just remember... that small frog could one day be the handsome prince we all dream of.
Sherry Ballou
Punta Gorda
