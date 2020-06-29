Editor:
Governor,
Congratulations on your successful campaign to re-open the state of Florida!
You’re doing a wonderful job and we’re dying, yes dying to see more open back up!
I’m so glad that you’re doing this so that you will advance your chances of either being reelected to governor, or who knows, run for President of the United States! This must be a very exciting time for you. Everyone is talking about you! All the papers and the TV outlets are just plastering your name all over the place! Isn’t that fabulous!
Keep up the good work in depopulating Florida for us as we don’t need all of these people in Florida that the crowd our beaches, spend money in our businesses, or pay taxes to pay your salary! You are fabulous, And don’t let anyone tell you differently!
Keep up the good work!
John R. Munn
Englewood
