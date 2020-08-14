Editor:
Most people are offended by Trump’s immorality, vulgarity, and divisive speeches. However there are still those who cling to the promises he made on the campaign trail. Here is a list of Trump’s failed promises even though Republicans controlled the House and Senate for the first two years of his presidency. Note the following list was made prior to the virus outbreak which has made things much worse.
Repeal and replace Obamacare with something much better.
Build a wall and make Mexico pay for it.
Grow the economy (GDP) by 4 percent.
Balance budget quickly.
Eliminate the national debt in 8 years.
Invest $550B in infrastructure.
Bring back manufacturing.
Make no cuts to Medicare.
Release his tax returns after audit.
Take no vacations, or golf as much as President Obama.
While the virus ravages the health and economy of our country, Trump and his family continue to enjoy lavish vacations and weekend visits to Trump properties at taxpayer expense. These trips are pumping millions of dollars into his pocket while many Americans struggle to buy food and pay rent.
Liberty and justice for all.
Bob Hoeltzel
Englewood
