Editor:
What I got from the historical comments, which are very good, is you don't think our current president is presidential? According to Webster the definition of "presidential. 1a: of, relating to, or befitting a president or a president's authority presidential duties/responsibilities a presidential pardon a presidential manner/bearing the presidential library. b: of or relating to the election of a president the presidential campaign a presidential convention."
When you pick out "befitting a president and presidential manner/bearing" the remaining seems to relate to duties and responsibilities. Using your knowledge of history and applying it to our former presidents, clearly our current president falls outside of the expected presidential behavior.
But what choice did we have, really? His electoral election, while clearly understood to be the best system, reflects alarmingly an up-swelling of disgust with our government and therefore "it" should take heed of this revolutionary attitude. As Jefferson once said, "a little rebellion now and then is a good thing."
We await 2020, is there another Jefferson?
David A. Hansing
Port Charlotte
