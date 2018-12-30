Editor:
Queen Elizabeth II called for r-e-s-p-e-c-t in her annual Christmas address.
“Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” she said.
Now if only the egomaniac in the White House could show some respect to his staff, members of Congress and generals in the Pentagon, maybe we could get our country back on track, rather than shutting down the government and taking away pay checks during the holidays, which he was proud to own, live on TV.
Randy Oates
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.