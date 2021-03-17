Editor:
Socialism. Social democracy. Scary words? Think about it as you drive on government maintained roads past police and fire departments, past schools and libraries, parks and beaches on your way to your Medicare accepting doctor. Or while you check to see that your Social Security payment has been deposited in your FDIC insured bank account. Still scared?
Sure social democracy comes at a cost, an increased tax burden, but undoubtedly a more equitable one. And the benefits are many. People do not go bankrupt because they develop cancer. Students do not come out of college with a debt the size of a mortgage. Parents don't have to chose between a livable income and childcare. This engenders security and happiness. Of the 10 happiest countries, most practice some social democracy. The U.S. ranks 19th on this scale.
Social Democracy allows personal freedom, property ownership and all of the advantages we have for acquiring wealth except for unbridled, unregulated capitalism. And what percent of our population benefits from that?
Some people hear "socialism" and think "communism," Real communism, however is rarely attainable except in small groups. The countries we think of as Communist, China, Russia and North Korea, are little more than dictatorships, certainly not benefiting their average citizen. Obviously, with our level of poverty, homelessness and food insecurity, changes have to be made. Patriotism should be demonstrated by how well a populace cares for each other, not by selfishness.
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
