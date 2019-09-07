Editor:

With interest I read in the Daily Break Section of the paper today the recipe for chicken tortilla soup. The preparation sounds simple enough and I would like to take this one on, but there is an issue.

There is no ingredient list. Possibly there is none. Should I then assume that I will prepare this culinary delight just the way my grandmother use to do it with a little bit of this and a little bit of that? Just asking.

Ron Gaj

Punta Gorda

