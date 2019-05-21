Editor:
There is unpleasant noise around the way canal assessments are made. Someone is leading the proposal to have assessments based on sea wall length.
There is no end to this silliness. Maybe distance traversed in the canals to reach open water would be fairer. Lots with shorter sea walls often have larger road frontage. Let’s measure road access costs on a road frontage length. If everything is to based on linear footage and if the seawall and road access were assessed that way I’d expect this person argue for unit based road frontage as it is now.
He should have read the legal papers that stipulated the sea wall assessment is per-lot based. The rest of us seemed to know that so why this person didn’t get this and buy elsewhere where things are assessed as he proposes (assuming it’s possible)?
He should know the phrase “buyer beware” and stop the unpleasantness of making the city defend a practice we all signed onto.
Maybe this person and his supporters will reimburse the costs their neighbors will bear in defending a long-established assessment method, but it’s doubtful.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
