The following actions should not occur in a Democracy:
• Ignoring the separation of powers by:
• Placing the Executive Branch (President) above the law
• Assigning the Judicial Branch (Attorney General) as the President’s lawyer
• Colluding with enemy foreign powers to affect our government/elections
• Impeding Americans’ voting rights
• Ending contribution limits to political candidates
• Refusing to divest from conflicting business interests
• Accepting inappropriate emoluments
• Giving massive tax cuts to the richest Americans
• Eliminating health insurance for 22 million Americans
• Threatening to defund Social Security and Medicare
• Enacting excessive tax cuts to Big Pharmacy and Big Business
• Creating cruel, inhumane immigration policies, e.g. family separation
Actually, this is only a partial list of anti-democratic actions by the Trump administration in the past three-and-a-half years. Those who turn a blind eye or an apathetic mind to these transgressions need to wake up!
In a Democracy, the people should decide our elected officials, not corporations, not special interests, and not foreign countries. After all, as Lincoln once said, our Democracy is a government “of the people, by the people, for the people.” And, if we are watchful, it “shall not perish from the earth.”
Karen J. Fisk
Rotonda West
