Editor:

The following actions should not occur in a Democracy:

• Ignoring the separation of powers by:

• Placing the Executive Branch (President) above the law

• Assigning the Judicial Branch (Attorney General) as the President’s lawyer

• Colluding with enemy foreign powers to affect our government/elections

• Impeding Americans’ voting rights

• Ending contribution limits to political candidates

• Refusing to divest from conflicting business interests

• Accepting inappropriate emoluments

• Giving massive tax cuts to the richest Americans

• Eliminating health insurance for 22 million Americans

• Threatening to defund Social Security and Medicare

• Enacting excessive tax cuts to Big Pharmacy and Big Business

• Creating cruel, inhumane immigration policies, e.g. family separation

Actually, this is only a partial list of anti-democratic actions by the Trump administration in the past three-and-a-half years. Those who turn a blind eye or an apathetic mind to these transgressions need to wake up!

In a Democracy, the people should decide our elected officials, not corporations, not special interests, and not foreign countries. After all, as Lincoln once said, our Democracy is a government “of the people, by the people, for the people.” And, if we are watchful, it “shall not perish from the earth.”

Karen J. Fisk

Rotonda West

