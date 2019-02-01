Editor;
It was reported in the Sun on Dec. 17 that Charlotte County commissioners approved an expenditure of $198,660 toward relocating approximately 80 endangered Florida scrub jays. Quest Ecology Inc. will set up a trap and relocation strategy.
Those figures equate to spending $2483.25 for each bird. It was not mentioned to where the birds would be relocated. Hopefully out, way out, of Charlotte County. There was no mention of a strategy if they return.
Sound ridiculous? So is the whole idea. Who said, "Don't mess with Mother Nature?"
Joe J. Slama
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.