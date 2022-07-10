Charlotte County has a great opportunity with the pending upgrades to the Cultural Center. (Commissioners want ‘Cultural Center 2.0’ for decades-old facility, Daily Sun July 3).
Imagine a building complex that makes more power than it uses, not emitting any heat trapping gasses. It would also be elevated to above the worst flooding a giant hurricane might bring. With battery backup solar storage, the community center would be a resilient shelter when the rest of the region is without power.
Imagine the land adjacent to the buildings being replanted with native trees and shrubs, providing a natural venue for birds, butterflies and people in an area that is now a heat island. Without the need for irrigation or fertilizer, the natural urban forest will instead absorb rainfall, minimize harmful runoff, thus supporting water quality (think gunky algae and red tide), and fending off erosion. The forest will also capture and store carbon in the plants and in the soil, reducing global warming.
The county can learn about these concepts (zero energy, flood resilient buildings, urban forests) from consultants such as the Florida Green Building Coalition, People for Trees, and SURF (Sarasota Urban Re-Foresters).
Cultural Center 2.0 can not only provide important traditional functions (entertainment, the arts, education, conferences, and event, etc.), it can also become a wildlife park, a shelter from the inevitable monster storm, and a model for what communities must do to achieve a livable world.
