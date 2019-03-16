Editor:
In this corner, you have Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, major party fundraiser and influence peddler.
And in this corner is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, media darling and the face of the socialist movement.
Pelosi has won most of her recent matches, with just a few ending in a draw. On the other hand, AOC has yet to enter the ring against a real opponent yet some are making her the odds on favorite.
In the meantime, Republican lawmakers are placing their bets and taking a ringside seat for the bout of the century.
Talk about a media circus.
Lyman Williams
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.