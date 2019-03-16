Editor:

In this corner, you have Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, major party fundraiser and influence peddler.

And in this corner is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, media darling and the face of the socialist movement.

Pelosi has won most of her recent matches, with just a few ending in a draw. On the other hand, AOC has yet to enter the ring against a real opponent yet some are making her the odds on favorite.

In the meantime, Republican lawmakers are placing their bets and taking a ringside seat for the bout of the century.

Talk about a media circus.

Lyman Williams

Englewood

