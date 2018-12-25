Editor:
Dec. 23, 1977, all the flying assignments had been placed. Those of us who were left at home were now making plans to be with family for Christmas. As a recently promoted captain in the peacetime Air Force, I would finally have a major holiday at home.
Then the telephone rings. Scheduling calling. “We have a trip that just came down, and you are the only one available.” Just the words I did not want to hear.
Not to worry, it is a short trip, just a quick run from McChord AFB, Tacoma (Washington) to Travis AFB, Sacramento (California) to Hill AFB, Salt Lake City (Utah), McQuire AFB (New Jersey), then to Frankfurt, Germany then back the same way. No big deal. A stop in McQuire and Frankfurt for sleep. Now to inform the family that dad would be gone again for Christmas.
After a quick pack, hurriedly saying we will have a second Christmas when I return, I was off to base ops. The first of many early pre-Christmas dinners was a burger at the flight-line cafe.
Twenty something hours later we were in McQuire AFB, a little worse for wear. Of course, all facilities were closed for Christmas. Meals were available at the chow hall on the other side of the base, but due to crew rest time constraints, supper was again a burger at the cafe.
Christmas Eve started bright and early before dawn with greasy sausage and pancakes at the flight-line cafe, as we prepared for our crossing to Frankfurt. Then we find that the cargo that so needed to be delivered still had not shown up. We sat on the ramp waiting and had Christmas lunch, a cheeseburger at the flight-line cafe.
Finally, around 1 p.m. we were loaded, fueled and ready to takeoff for Germany. Crossing the Atlantic was beautiful and uneventful. I was beginning to envy Santa his coming trip.
We arrived in the Frankfurt airbase around 9 p.m. Christmas evening, tired, hungry and ready for a long winter’s nap. Base ops informed us that the usual crew rest facilities were closed for maintenance and they were contracting us out to a small hotel in town. Another crew from Travis would be going with us on the bus, and we would wait for them “a few minutes.” One hour later the other crew arrived. We were finally on our way around 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
When we arrived at the little hotel, the rather sleepy host started signing us in and in very broken English explained that he had accepted the contract from the USAF on short notice. He owned the hotel, and had not expected any guests that night. As a result he had sent all his staff home for the evening. Only he, his wife and his sister were there, but they would do their best to make us welcome.
Our rooms were ready, and after we checked in, if we would come to the dining room he would try to have some “Christmas dinner.”
Even though we were all exhausted, I felt we should at least make an appearance and suggested it to the crew. They agreed. After a quick shower and change, I walked into the tiny dining room where the owner and his family had laid out a small spread of cold cuts, macaroni salad, beer, wine and bottled water. He apologetically explained that this was all he had in the kitchen, but he hoped it would be OK for our Christmas dinner.
When our crews arrived we all sat down to one of the best Christmas dinners ever. For the next hour we sang carols in broken English and German, thankful for all that we had.
The next day we thanked our hosts, hugged all and returned the route we had come. We made the same stops, ate more burgers in flight-line cafes and had more delays, but I guess it was true what all my non-flying friends said. “We flying types always had all the good deals”.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all.
Robert (Sam) Harris
Punta Gorda
