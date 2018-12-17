Editor:
Merry Christmas, happy holidays and happy new year. El Jobean can now breathe easy until the Green Auction in March.
Our first Christmas Luncheon for the Community League was a complete success. We cleared $875. To maintain the building. The ladies certainly enjoyed being waited on by four handsome, charming men. Now to plan next years; hope you will join us.
The parade stepped off without a hitch, except for no Fire/EMS. Just had a great time. Too bad it was the same day as Charlotte County’s. I was right in season and style with red, glittery hair. A great time. It is amazing how you can decorate a golf cart. As a Christmas tree, dancing flamingo or jiggling Santa, etc.
The Christmas dinner was fantastic, with holiday organ music and enough carry in food for an army. El Jobean is pretty cool. One of those hidden jewels you hear about.
Charlotte is planning for their centennial in 2021. We will certainly be participating, If anyone out there has old photo’s of El Jobean or old time residents we would greatly appreciate them or a copy.
If you are looking for a church in the area, we certainly have a supply. In town is the El Jobean Baptist on Commercial Street, Our Savior Lutheran in the Community Hall on Jamison Way, right on the other side of the bridge; the Methodist, and another Lutheran.
I hope you have a great holiday of your choice, and certainly a fantastic new year.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.