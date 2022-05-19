A message for brave fighters in Ukraine

Editor:

If you are able save a place for them inside of you...

and save one backward glance when you are leaving for the places they can no longer go...

Be not ashamed to say’ you loved them,

though you may or may not have always...

Take what they have left and what they have taught you with their dying and keep it with your own...


And in that time when men decide and feel safe to call this war insane,

take one moment to embrace those gentle heroes you left behind...

Poem by Major Michael O’Donnell

Stand with Ukraine or step aside so the more courageous can.

Brad Ault

Englewood

