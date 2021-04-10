Editor:

Net Zero by 2050! Money in your pocket every month. Health benefits for all.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act was re-introduced in the U.S. Congress on Thursday. This “carbon cash back” plan places a “tipping fee” on carbon emissions and rebates those funds to all Americans in equal shares monthly. (That includes kids who get a ½ share.) This policy gets to the cause of climate change fast by taxing the CO2 pollution potential of any given fossil fuel and rebating those proceeds to Americans to spend as they see fit and protects lower and middle-income Americans from rising prices.

At last, Americans, who are suffering the consequences of a warming world, especially front line communities who live near refineries and drilling operations will receive a monthly cash dividend and the health and safety benefits as we transition to net zero emissions energy sources. Americans will have the freedom to spend their dividend money as they choose knowing we are on the path to protect ourselves and future generations but also all species (think of marine life) from the calamity of increasing temperatures, wildfires and floods.

Thanks goes to Florida Representative Ted Deutch and the 28 original co-sponsors of the Energy Innovation Act.org when it was introduced in 2019. Ask our Conservative Representative Greg Steube and other conservatives to come to the table for input. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce likes a market-based plan like this one and so will you!

Lindsey Kohlenburg

Port Charlotte

